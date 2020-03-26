Audio Visual Bend Offers Solutions to Teleconferencing Needs        

Tony Sprando of Audio Visual Bend | Photos Courtesy of Tony Sprando

Tony Sprando of Audio Visual Bend believes in community. “Though sometimes we can’t be in the same room, we can be together online. Live Streaming your events and church services are not a new thing, but it may be important for you and we are ready to set you up. Need an install or daily rental ? We are happy to help.”

“I have chosen Audio Visual Bend to take over our AV systems for the City of Madras including the council chambers, Community Workroom, Police Training Room and the Airport,” said Nick Snead, City Manager. “Crestron AV 2 Control System, several microphones and the high-end video system are just a few of the systems they are maintaining and upgrading, in addition to adding a Digital Signage Solution to our entry. We chose Tony and his company over the competition for his ability to service us locally and with competency. Audio Visual Bend was not the least-expensive option, but they are worth every cent. It’s nice to have someone that can take care of us in a timely manner, for we are dependent on our AV systems to function every time; we are a critical service to our community.”

About Us

Sprando says he will take the time to get to know your business so that his team can present a comprehensive Audio Visual solution to solve presentation challenges. “The bottom-line is your bottom-line. Around here, it really is all about you and the AV solutions provider (AVSP) 10 standards of excellence. We can install in any shape or size commercial structure in the state of Oregon.”

AV Solutions Provider Standards of Excellence

These ten standards of excellence were developed in collaboration with industry experts to emphasize the best practices of AV businesses. The AV Solutions Provider (AVBend) adheres to the following standards:

1) Complete Solutions — The AV Solutions Provider (AVBend) works to provide a comprehensive AV system that meets the client’s communications needs.

2) Informed Advice — The AVBend pursues a collaborative relationship with the client to understand the needs and recommend solutions to achieve complete customer satisfaction.

3) Best Value — The AVBend seeks to give the client the best possible value and return on investment.

4) On-Going Technical Support — The AVBend provides on-going support for the AV system through warranty and maintenance programs to ensure the system’s usability and the client’s satisfaction.

5) Systems Compatibility — The AVBend designs or provides a seamless operational interface for components used in a rental environment or permanent installation to create a stable and viable system.

6) Scalability — The AVBend designs and integrates AV systems that promote ease-of-use, long-term cost-effectiveness and upgrade-ability.

7) Clear Scope of Work — The AVBend specifies in the proposal and quotation all the necessary components and services required to create the AV system and clearly calls out and discusses any exceptions.

8) Appropriate Documentation — The AVBend provides appropriate and complete documentation of the system as specified in the vendor’s proposal and quotation or the consultant’s specification.

9) Expert Technical Staff — AVBend staff are in programs to become industry certified, to maintain their certification and to keep current on new developments in AV technology.

10) Training Support — The AVBend is a source of professional training services to help the client become proficient in using AV technologies and systems and to advance their communications goals.

Contact our Audio Visual Bend team today; click here to get started.

Avbend.com • 541-388-1732