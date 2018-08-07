Australia & New Zealand Firefighters- Media Opportunity

In response to the wildland fires in Oregon and Washington, federal wildland fire managers have mobilized firefighters from Australia and New Zealand to assist with wildfire suppression. Australia and New Zealand have been key partners with the United States fire community for more than 50 years and were last mobilized to the United States in 2015 when severe fire activity was similar to this year.

Firefighters from Australia and New Zealand will be arriving in Redmond on Monday August, 6. News media are invited to visit the Redmond Air Center on Monday, August 6 at 3pm for an opportunity to take photos and conduct short interviews with the incoming firefighters. Go to the front desk at the Air Center to check in (1740 SE Ochoco Way, Redmond, OR 97756). Public Affairs Officer Kassidy Kern will meet you there. Her contact information is 541-588-2000 or kkern02@fs.fed.us.

The incoming firefighters are expected to initially be dispatched to the Klondike Fire, Taylor Fire, Sugar Pine/South Umpqua Complex, South Valley Fire in Oregon; the Natchez Fire on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest in northern California; as well as the Cougar Fire, Crescent Fire, Miriam Fire, and the Angel Springs Fire in Washington state. Some will also remain prepositioned at Redmond Air Center to support any new fires.

The types of positions these firefighters will fill include: 15 Division Supervisors, Ten Safety Officers, 20 Task Force Leaders, Six Heavy Equipment Bosses, Ten Crew Bosses, Seven Helicopter Managers, Ten Helicopter Crew Members, Four Structure Protection Specialists and Three Liaison Officers.

Assistance from Australia and New Zealand is a good fit primarily because their fire organizations are very similar to the United States National Fire Organization in training requirements and structure.

“These wildland fire management positions have been identified on a daily basis in recent weeks as “unable to fill” through the U.S. dispatch/coordination system,” said John Giller, USDA Forest Service PNW Fire Director. “We greatly appreciate the support Australia and New Zealand are providing us during this challenging fire season.”