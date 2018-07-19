Auto Industry Scholarships Available through A1 to Oregon Students

A-1 Auto Transport has made their scholarship program available to all eligible students of Central Oregon. To qualify, students must be enrolled in an accredited college, trade school, post-secondary school, or university. They must also maintain a GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Any students interested in the scholarship program worth $250-$1,000 each year, will need to write an essay of at least 1,000 words. The essay mustn’t be anywhere else on the Internet and contain 100% unique content. The topic of the essay must relate to the auto transport industry or any of A-1 Auto Transport’s services. Every essay will undergo a plagiarism check through A-1’s Scholarship Committee.

The deadline for essay submissions is March 10, 2019. Students should email scholarships@a1autotransport.com with their essay, full name, mailing address, phone number, school name, and email address. Winners are chosen by A-1’s Scholarship Committee at the end of March. You can view the winners on the website. Winners are also notified by email. The scholarship money will be sent directly to the financial office of the student’s school.

For more detailed information about this exciting scholarship opportunity through A-1 Auto Transport, visit: http://www.a1autotransport.com/a-1-auto-transport-scholarship/.