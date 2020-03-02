Automatic translation: is it the best for business?

If you run an international business, then you are aware of the value of communication in the success of any business. As a business owner, you’ll likely require to translate crucial business documents from one language to another. Besides, most companies run global businesses and regularly use automatic tools.

These are, for instance, Google Translate, Yandex Translate, or Deepl for document or website translation services. They prefer this type of translation due to its immediacy and lower costs. Nevertheless, we can’t disregard human translation agencies, and this is because automatic translation may not be very accurate.

How is automatic translation useful in business?

Delivery of information in different languages

For companies operating in various countries, automated translation services are invaluable. They allow for translation of documents to different dialects. Although human translators are also useful, most of them speak fewer languages.

As such, they may not be the best option for a business that requires documents translated into various languages. However, you can’t use automatic translation and leave out human translation, both complement each other. Automated translation is faster, but human translation is crucial for proofreading.

Improved communication

Most businesses operate globally, and this makes it imperative to chart a course for more dynamic networks. Moreover, companies should utilize market penetration strategies to cater to the needs of distinct customers. And this means constant communication with clients in different languages. As such, automatic translation enhances communication among people across the globe.

Reduced costs

Every entrepreneur seeks ways to save on costs and make a profit. Machine translation is cheaper than human translation; you can use it to interpret more pages which human translators may not be able to handle. Most corporations wish to translate more and spend less, and they need this done fast.

Although human translation is a bit costly, the quality is exceptionally superior compared to automatic translation. Remember, quality translation is associated with high conversion rates and customer loyalty. So always have a human translation agency to proofread your final copy.

Knowledge sharing

Automatic translation supports the sharing of information without hiring a translator. So, it comes in handy for business people who are unable to hire a professional to translate crucial documents by enabling them to access the content for free or at a lower cost.

Confidentiality

Automatic translation serves people who wish to have their vital documents and emails translated. Some wand their financial reports interpreted and are concerned about privacy. Again, engaging someone to do the translation may result in breaches in confidentiality, especially when the information is very confidential. But this isn’t an issue when using automatic translation services. The technology used is customarily updated to ensure that translation is more accurate and private.

The bottom line

Automatic translation is no doubt, fast and less costly. But, both automated and human translation are complimentary, automatic translation optimizes costs. It provides a base for expert translators to rework the text and formulate it to fit the right context and target audience.