Award-Winning, Internationally Acclaimed Youth Motivational Speaker Jeff Yalden Coming to Bend

(Photo courtesy of Jeffyalden.com)

On Thursday, May 2 at Sky View Middle School Younity has invited Jeff Yalden to speak at Sky View Middle School in Bend.

The day’s schedule includes a school assembly, a workshop with the 7th and 8th grade leadership team and a public event for the community at the school from 4-5pm.

There were several teen suicides in Central Oregon last year. Younity is bringing Jeff Yalden to Central Oregon to help determine what we can do as a school/community to deal with our loss and prevent additional lives lost to suicide, igniting positive change in our youth.

Younity is an all-volunteer organization committed to proactive, effective programs for the prevention of bullying in Central Oregon schools. They fund, support and conduct workshops that teach both youth and adults how to discover their own self power, become more aware of their actions, and become more compassionate and inclusive in the way they treat others.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Representative Knute Buehler and Dr. Patricia Buehler

Bank of the Cascades Sunriver Branch

Thursday, March 2, 2, 4-5pm – Public Event

Sky View Middle School, 63555 18th St., Bend, OR

www.jeffyalden.com