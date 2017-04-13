Awesome Bend Announces Finalists for April18 $1000 Pitch Night & Birthday Party

Awesome Bend will be celebrating its second birthday with some extra surprises at its next Pitch Night on April 18. The event will be held 6-8:30pm at the Summit Saloon & Stage, 125 NW Oregon Street in downtown Bend and is free and open to the public.

In three-minute pitches, finalists will share their ideas for making Bend a better place to live, work or play. A group of ten trustees who each donates $100 to form the collective $1000 grant will select the winner. An audience favorite prize will also be awarded.

The finalists include:

Cleaner and Better Smelling Bend – installing trash receptacles and doggie bags in underserved areas

Cycling Without Age – sharing the “wind in the hair” cycling experience with elderly people using an innovative “tri-shaw”

Save the Trees – standing up for and preserving big, beautiful Ponderosa Pines for generations to come

We Are Bend – building community and showcasing good by conducting and sharing interviews with local citizens

“Since this is our second birthday, we will have special entertainment and gifts for everyone who comes,” said Pam Stevenson, the Dean of Awesomeness. “We can’t wait!”

Awesome Bend’s mission is to inspire and support creative ideas to make Bend more awesome with money and mentorship to help turn them into reality. Pitch Nights, where grants are awarded, occur quarterly.

For more information about Pitch Night, to apply for a grant or to apply to become a trustee, please visit www.awesomebend.org or email awesomebend@gmail.com.