Awesome Bend Announces Finalists for July 18 $1000 Pitch Night

Awesome Bend has announced the finalists who will vie for its next quarterly grant of $1000 at Pitch Night on July 18th. The event will be held 6-8:30pm at the Summit Saloon & Stage, 125 NW Oregon Street in downtown Bend and is free and open to the public.

In three-minute pitches, finalists will share their ideas for making Bend a better place to live, work or play. A group of ten trustees who each donate $100 to form the collective grant will select the winner. An audience favorite prize will also be awarded.

The finalists are:

Pack Cash for Local Biz (Alison Hohengarten) encouraging the use of cash to promote conscious spending and help local businesses avoid credit card fees.

Cooking Up Food Heroes with Aprons and Chef’s Hats (Ashley Joyce) providing aprons and chef’s hats for an after-school cooking class

It Takes a Village Community Baby Shower (Amanda La Bell) conducting a baby shower event for 25+ needy families

Long Horse Ride (Josh Hart) taking five rescue horses and two teenage boys on a 500-mile trek on the Pacific Crest Trail

Healthy Homes for a Healthy Planet (Louise Palmer) promoting indoor air quality by putting the first Earth Advantage Remodel Home in Central Oregon on tour

“Honestly, I was concerned with so much going on in Bend during the summer that people might forget about giving back to our community,” said Pam Stevenson, the Dean of Awesomeness. “Instead, we’ve got five of our most diverse proposals yet teed up for our next Pitch Night. I can’t wait!”

Awesome Bend’s mission is to inspire and support creative ideas to make Bend more awesome with money and mentorship to help turn them into reality.

For more information about Pitch Night, to apply for a grant or to apply to become a trustee, please visit www.awesomebend.org or email awesomebend@gmail.com.