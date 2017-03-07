Awesome Bend Seeking Applications for “Second Birthday” Pitch Night

On April 18, Awesome Bend will be celebrating two full years of hosting Pitch Nights for community good and awarding quarterly $1000 grants.

“It is amazing to see what has happened in two years,” said Dean of Awesomeness Pam Stevenson. “We’ve received over 80 project ideas and given voice to half of them. Combined with our Audience Awards, we’ve donated over $10,000 so far to people inspired to take action to make Bend more awesome. Our winners have established Monarch butterfly habitat, distributed canine care kits to the homeless, issued countless joy permits and so much more! We can’t wait to see the newest batch of ideas.”

Awesome Bend is currently seeking applications for projects that make our community better. The next Awesome Bend Pitch Night will be on April 18, 6-8:30pm at the Summit Saloon, 125 NW Oregon Avenue. The application deadline is April 1, 2017. Applications can be found at www.awesomebend.org and take less than 10 minutes to fill out. The website and facebook page are great places to find inspiration for ideas. Finalists will be notified and invited to present a three-minute pitch at the event.

What Is Awesome Bend?

Awesome Bend is a local chapter of the Awesome Foundation, which has more than 85 chapters worldwide that have given away over $2.5 million.

The guidelines for grant selection include:

-The project must be feasible and completed within three months of the award.

-The money cannot be used for personal expenses or general operating expenses for an established charity.

-Grantees agree to return to the subsequent quarterly Pitch Night and tell the community about their project, thus inspiring future awesomeness.

For more information about the Pitch Night, to apply for a grant or to apply to become a trustee, please visit www.awesomebend.org or email awesomebend@gmail.com.