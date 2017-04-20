Awesome Bend Winner to Share Wind in the Hair Cycling Experience with Those Unable to Ride

(Photo above: Winner Courtney Van Fossan | courtesy of Awesome Bend)

Courtney Van Fossan won the April 18 Awesome Bend $1000 Pitch Night with her proposal Cycling without Age Bend. She also won the Audience Favorite Prize, making her total winnings for the night $1,257. With the prize money, Van Fossan will bring to Bend a unique “tri-shaw” — a three-wheeled bike that comfortably carries two riders up front while a volunteer pedals. This enables elderly people and others who are unable to ride a bike to feel “the wind in their hair” exhilaration and pure joy that riding a bike elicits.

“I’ve biked for transportation with my kids, Ike and Georgia, for almost 10 years and it made such an impact on me that I’ve put my energy into promoting biking/walking in Bend on an everyday basis,” said Van Fossan. “This will make our elders and volunteers feel happy, healthy and involved in our active way of life. It will open up opportunities for those who may never experience the joy of riding a bike or who might otherwise be isolated. I hope to make the world a better place, one bike ride at a time.”

People interested in learning more can visit the Cycling Without Age Bend facebook page.

Awesome Bend is now accepting applications for proposals that will make Bend an even better place to live, work or play for its next quarterly grant at www.awesomebend.org. The application deadline is June 30, 2017. Finalists will be notified and invited to present 3-minute pitches at the next Awesome Bend Pitch Night which will be held July 18th, 2017 6pm-8:30pm at the Summit Saloon, 125 NW Oregon Ave in downtown Bend. The event is free and open to the public.

What Is Awesome Bend?

Awesome Bend’s mission is to inspire and support ideas that make Bend an even better place to live, work and play.

The guidelines for grant selection include:

The project must be feasible and completed with $1000 within three months of the award.

The money cannot be used for personal expenses or general operating expenses for an established charity.

Grantees agree to return to the next Pitch Night and tell the community about their project, thus inspiring future awesomeness.

For more information about Pitch Night, to apply for a grant or to apply to become a trustee, please visit www.awesomebend.org or email awesomebend@gmail.com.