In Our Backyard Awarded $20,000+ from 100 Women Who Care

100 Women Who Care Central Oregon voted this quarter to support local nonprofit In Our Backyard. The funds will be used to expand human trafficking prevention programming for Central Oregon schools.

The final amount donated by members of 100+ WWCOO will be announced at a check presentation Thursday, December 21, 2017 at 2:00 p.m.. Their confidential location is 19844 4th Street, Suite 201 (Bend Creative space in Tumalo), Bend, OR.

“We know from research that for every dollar invested in prevention, there is a $34 cost-savings to the community, and more importantly, when we are able to speak with youth about human trafficking, we know that it is unlikely that they will ever be trafficked,” says Nita Belles Executive Director of In Our Backyard.

“We’ve been told by survivors that Central Oregon is a sweet spot for recruiting because of its isolated location and the naivety of citizens to the tactics used by traffickers,” shared Belles.

Lisa Shropshire cofounder of 100+WWCCO, “We are invested in making our community a better place and we are thrilled to support In Our Backyard’s work of human trafficking prevention across Central Oregon.”

About In Our Backyard

In Our Backyard (IOB), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit links arms across our community and our nation in the fight against human trafficking. Through more than a decade of dedication to this issue ‒ from rescue to restoration ‒ IOB has collaborated with top law enforcement, survivors, government officials, social service providers, and faith communities as the key to creating comprehensive, lasting change. Focus areas include prevention of human trafficking through partnerships with local schools, victim outreach through Freedom Stickers placed in restroom stalls, and training to convenience stores, law enforcement, service providers and the general public. IOB raises awareness of human trafficking, brings justice to

perpetrators by advising on legislation, connects survivors with services, and conducts anti-trafficking efforts surrounding large events like the Super Bowl. Our vision is a world where all people are empowered to live in freedom. For more information, please visit: http://www.inourbackyard.org

About 100 Women Who Care Central Oregon

100 Women Who Care meet quarterly. The next meeting is Monday March 5, 2018 at the Boys and Girls Club in downtown Bend. To learn more about this amazing organization that has grown to be one of the largest chapters in the country and has raised more than $325,000 for local nonprofits since its inception in 2014 in Central Oregon, please visit www.100wwcco.com