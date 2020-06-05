Baffert VS Pletcher: Who Will Win the 2020 Belmont Stakes Horse Race?

Image source

The race of all three-year-old thoroughbreds is now back in the spotlight as the U.S. Triple Crown race dates are finally set. A few weeks ago, New York Racing Association (NYRA) President and CEO, Dave O’Rourke, announced that the Triple Crown will start by mid-week of June and will end in the first week of October.

However, this year might come differently for the U.S. Triple Crown showdown since the order of races were rearranged. The Belmont Stakes will begin the series on June 20, 2020, at Belmont Park. The Kentucky Derby, on the other hand, will succeed and settle by September 5, 2020. The Preakness Stakes will serve as the closing event on October 3, 2020.

Although the Triple Crown dates and events were interchanged, it still leaves the horses and trainers unstoppable as they vie for the Triple Crown this year. Fans can expect a head to head challenge between the two most renowned racehorse trainers, Bob Baffert and Todd Pletcher. Let’s see who has the most valued current odds to win the Belmont Stakes together with their entries.

Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert is a Hall of Famer Trainer who established significant awards in the world of horse racing. He has successfully tallied more than 2,800 horse racing wins and even looks forward to adding more as he wrestles for this year’s edition of the Belmont Stakes and Triple Crown races.

Aside from that, Baffert earned numerous awards, including the Lone Star Park Hall of Fame in 2007. In 2009, he earned the U.S. Racing Hall of Fame, while in 2015 and 2016, he got the IFHA World’s Best Racehorse.

As he decides to compete in the Triple Crown this year, here are his two entries in the upcoming Belmont Stakes.

Nadal

Baffert is sending Nadal to the Belmont Stakes with an undefeated record. This horse has successfully started four racing games and successfully got victorious in each event. As of today, Nadal is on the top of his games and tallies a total of $1,053,000 horse race earnings.

This year, his early achievements included a title he won in the Grade 2 San Vicente Stakes. He also got first place during the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby. These races are part of the Triple Crown trails and can influence him to win the Belmont title.

Charlatan

Charlatan is the second entry of Bob Baffert in the upcoming Belmont Stakes. Just like Nadal, Charlatan is an undefeated racehorse who dazzled both experts and fans well in the Maiden Special Weight and Allowance Optional Claiming. However, he only took part in one stakes race, the Arkansas Derby, where he tied with his stablemate, Nadal, in the first place.

Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher is an award-winning racehorse trainer also vying for the Belmont Stakes and the Triple Crown races this year. He has been a superstar to some legendary horse racing tournaments, especially in the esteemed Breeders’ Cup Tournament. Pletcher had also won major placements in the Triple Crown Series, namely the Kentucky Derby and the Belmont Stakes.

As of today, Pletcher has earned more than 4, 000 career wins. Among his significant awards include an Eclipse Top Trainer Award he won in 2004. He was also a recipient of the Woody Stephens Award in 1998, 2002, and 2005.

Listed below are his powerful trio in the forthcoming Belmont Stakes.

Dr Post

The St. Elias Stable is Pletcher’s first entry in the Run For The Carnations in June. This three-year-old colt has accomplished three horse racing starts, allowing him to earn a total of $76,635. His major award included his victory in the Unbridled Stakes last April 25, 2020, at Gulfstream Park.

Farmington Road

Pletcher’s second entry to the Belmont Stakes this year is Farmington Road. He has competed in several stakes races and recorded a total of six finishes. He was able to earn a total of $110,000 since his birth. Some of his achievements include a fourth-place finish at the Risen Star Stakes, second place in Oaklawn Stakes, and fourth place in the Arkansas Derby.

Gouverneur Morris

Gouverneur Morris is Pletcher’s final entry to the Triple Crown races, recording a total of five horse racing starts and earned $247,500 in his horse racing career. Gouverneur Morris placed second in last year’s edition of the Claiborne Futurity. This year, he ran in the Florida Derby and got fourth place. Additionally, he earned the third spot in the Arkansas Derby.

Takeaway