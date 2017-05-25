Barks & Recreation is Back May 27

Bend Spay+Neuter Project and Bend Pet Resort invite you and your dog to Drake Park on Saturday May 27 to celebrate everything we love about Bend: beer, dogs and the outdoors! The 4th annual Barks and Recreation event presented by Bend Pet Resort will take place in Drake Park from 11am to 3pm.

The event will feature fun contests for your dog including the K-9 Pie Eating Contest, Best Voice, Owner Dog Lookalike, Best Hair, Best Kisser and Best Trick!

Sign your dog up today by visiting the Bend Spay+Neuter Project website at www.bendsnip.org.

There will also be a Paw Spa where dogs and humans can get massages, you can have your dog painted or do yoga with your dog! Plenty of adoptable cats + dogs will be on hand from local shelters and rescue groups.

Doggie gift bags will be available for purchase and include a bandana, Frisbee and reusable bag to collect treats from our many vendors! Our dog-friendly beer tent will feature corn hole, beer-pong and of course, delicious beer from our friends at Goodlife Brewing and Boneyard Brewing.

Entry to this event is free and all proceeds from this event will benefit Bend

Spay+Neuter Project. Dogs must be on leash when not participating in an event.

All well-socialized, friendly dogs welcome.

Megan Gram, 541-617-1010, meganw@bendsnip.org