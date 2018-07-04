Beauty & the Beef

(Photos Courtesy of 2Sisters Ranch)

When you visit the 2Sisters Ranch website, you get a true insight into Renee and Brian Bouma’s passion for beauty, nature and quality food. Along with their daughters, the pair raise 100 percent full blood, grass fed Wagyu cattle on their ranch in Tumalo. Beef sales go to direct customers and a few select restaurants in the Central Oregon area. The Bouma’s Wagyu beef is chemical free and considered some of the finest and healthiest, with a high percentage of omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids.

Originally from northern California, Renee and Brian had always wanted to own a ranch in a smaller community. In 2005, the pair followed a friend’s advice and visited Bend. The Bouma’s decided to look for real estate in Deschutes County and came upon a long, magical dirt road in Tumalo. And the rest is history…

“The moment my foot touched the ground, I felt a connection, and I knew we had found our home,” says Bouma. After calling it home four years later, the ranch was named for their daughters and the family’s first view of the Three Sisters Mountain Range. “This has been a labor of love for us from the initial idea stage all the way to completing our cattle facility in 2013 and now,” Bouma adds.

As the years have passed, the family continues to be strictly focused on keeping the cattle ranch as sustainable and local as possible while sharing their products with others. Since making the meat available to the public, the mission is to raise happy, healthy cows in a clean environment and to produce the best possible products on the market. Recently the Bouma’s sampled one of their best cuts yet — beef yielding an amazing marbling and flavor attributed to both the husbandry and quality of grass at the ranch.

Why Local Matters Most

In the fall of 2016, Chef Joe Kim featured Wagyu beef from the 2Sisters Ranch at the James Beard House in New York City. While being recognized nationally is an incredible honor, the Bouma family will always be passionate about keeping things local.

“Being involved in our community is a very important aspect of our business, especially with our focus on local and sustainable products. We have donated meat for a Saving Grace charity dinner as well as a meat box for a High Desert Food and Farm Alliance auction, and we also support Locavore at every opportunity,” says Bouma.

“I love that it feels like a small community. I really enjoy being at local restaurants, knowing the chef and seeing familiar faces around town. We appreciate the community in Bend because it has allowed us to build great business relationships with different local vendors. I grew up in a small town so this feels like being back in my hometown again,” she adds.

Going into the summer months, 2Sisters Ranch will be offering more quantities of their beef products and will be adding BBQ boxes with their 100 percent Wagyu beef ‘haute’ dogs.

2sistersranchllc.com