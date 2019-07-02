How to become an influential leader in your company

How do we influence others? What are the tricks that the best leaders use to reach so many people? Is influence something private of the most powerful? Lets see, when they speak to us about the power of persuasion, we usually evoke personalities with a magnetism that arises from their charismatic character.

Types like Steve Jobs, Barack Obama or Gandhi, each one in his field, are characters with a lot of input to the public. But why?

What do we need to become leaders in our field?

Confidence in ourselves, optimism and a good use of communication are the best way to reach the success.

Enrique Alcat in his book “¡Influye!”, tells us that influence can be learned and shows us the key elements of influence and the aspects that we must take into account if we really want to seduce and how important ethics are in this task.

“The influence is forged with rigor and method and goes much further than the power understood and exercised without planning and without strategy.” And it is that the influence is not exclusive of the great ones or of the powerful ones, but of those who know to find the way to persuade. And for this, it is only necessary to know the mechanisms to be successful in this art.

Steps to build your own brand and start influencing others

Look in a mirror and analyze what you say, how you say it, get away from your surroundings and your worries and think. Think positively. Seek the calm and once you are serene, examine yourself. Once the first step is achieved, we must know the culture of the environment in which we want to influence, master the language that others will understand and not only in their own. And is that an important key in communication, and if it is face to face, better. When the product is yourself you have to know what you can offer. “From your strategy, your marketing plan, your communication plan, your packaging, why not say it, etc. Where is the ethics in all this process of seduction? Behavior is not more or less important when exercising your influence on others, but absolutely essential. It is not only profitable to be ethical, but also to strengthen your reputation and your credibility. Therefore, what the company Thinking Heads advises is that the construction of your future can not be based on false pillars. That is why the importance of meeting with oneself, to know oneself in depth and to know which virtues are to be exploited and the defects that must be reserved.

Famous leaders

Most influential leaders say that the ability to communicate in a positive way to seduce others is so important that one of the most influential people in history is Jesus of Nazareth. Regardless of his ideas or his religious feelings, he is the best known of all times, also thanks to his followers who have managed to amplify his footprint. In the world of music, the Beatles have been, for the moment, the most influential people. Neither Madonna, nor Lady Gaga, nor even the king of pop, Michael Jackson, have managed to persuade so many people of so many generations.

Their particular way of understanding music and their ephemeral life as a group have created them an icon. Something similar to what could happen with Marilyn Monroe or Elvis Presley.