Bend Actor Hosts Special Opening-Day Screening with Q&A of Welcome to Marwen Supporting Anti-Bullying Nonprofit Younity

(Photo courtesy of Younity)

Director Robert Zemeckis brings to life the true story of Mark Hogancamp (Carell) when a devastating attack shatters and wipes away all of his memories with no expectation of recovery.

By putting together the pieces from his old and new life, Mark meticulously creates a wondrous town where he can heal and be heroic. As he builds an astonishing art installation- a testament to the most powerful women he knows-through his fantasy world, he draws strength to triumph in the real one.

Bend resident and actor Falk Hentschel, starring opposite Steve Carell, says playing the villainous role of Hauptsturmführer Ludwig Topf is about continuing to bring Mark’s story to the world.

“To me, Mark Hogencamp’s courage was the most inspiring element of the story. I admire the bravery it takes to truly be yourself no matter what people say, think, or do. Especially in our industry, and our society in general, that’s a very hard thing to maintain.”

Falk loves Central Oregon and is so excited to be able to share this passion project of his and give back to the community at the same time. Falk supports anti-bullying and selfempowerment programs and has chosen local nonprofit Younity to benefit from the event ticket sales. One hundred percent of event proceeds benefit Younity.

After the private screening, attendees will have the opportunity to ask him questions about the film and his experience in a private Q&A.

A limited number of event tickets are available to the general public via BendFILM.

https://year-round.eventive.org/schedule/5c0f15b6b19808001cf06c0a