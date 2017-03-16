Bend Area Habitat to Hold Housing Information Session April 5 for Homeownership in Bend

Owning your own home is possible! Join Bend Area Habitat for Humanity Wednesday, April 5 at 5:30pm for an Information Session at the Deschutes Public Library in Bend that will educate families and individuals interested in applying for the Partnership Program toward Homeownership. Bend Area Habitat qualifies families and individuals earning $1,400 up to $4,900 per month, depending on family size.

The Session is free to attend but guests are encouraged to RSVP by April 3 to djohnson@bendhabitat.org or 541.385.5387 x103. No childcare will be provided.

For more than 27 years, Bend Area Habitat has built and renovated 115 affordable homes serving qualified families and individuals in Bend. These homes have been sold with a low interest mortgage. By providing affordable housing to qualifying families and individuals, they are realizing an annual savings, on average, between $5,000-$6,000 which can be reinvested into the community; this totals between $645,000-$774,000.

Relative to the benefit and reinvestment in the community economically, the total property taxes paid by Habitat families since 1989 have eclipsed $1.6 million. Since Bend Area Habitat’s inception, assuming an average property value of $200,000, Habitat has added more than $17.5 million in assessed value of property to the community. By providing affordable homes, Habitat is making a significant impact on children and adults as well as benefitting this community as a whole.

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Deschutes Public Library, Downtown in the Brooks Rm, 601 NW Wall St., Bend, OR 97703

Contact: DeeDee Johnson, 541.385.5387, djohnson@bendhabitat.org

RSVP: by April 3, 2017

Cost: FREE

More Info: https://bendhabitat.org/homeownership/

Bend Area Habitat for Humanity

Bend Area Habitat is dedicated to changing lives by providing affordable homeownership services for qualified families and individuals in Bend. Since 1989, Bend Habitat has built 115 homes and repaired 60 more, providing more than 600 children and adults a safe, secure and healthy home. Habitat for Humanity International was named Top 100 Builder of Affordable Housing in the U.S. in 2016.

Bend Area Habitat also has a ReStore, a used and surplus home improvement center, in Bend, that accepts and sells a wide variety of building materials, appliances and home furnishings. All proceeds from the ReStore benefit Bend Habitat’s mission. https://bendhabitat.org/ 541.385.5387.