Bend Area Habitat for Humanity Furniture Flip Design Challenge

Spring has sprung, Bend! With Earth Day right around the corner, now is the time to get inspired and renew your commitment to the environment and your community in one fell swoop by joining us for the 4th Annual Furniture Flip Design Challenge. At the Furniture Flip, you and your family will have the opportunity to browse and bid on innovative upcycled furniture and home decor made by talented local artists. This year, the ReStore is hosting the event in its expansive showroom during extended business hours — so not only will you be able to purchase some gorgeous one-of-a-kind upcycled pieces, but you’ll also have a chance to grab that ready-to-be-repurposed cabinet or can’t-wait-to-use-it tool you’ve been looking for.

The caliber of the designers and teams participating in this year’s event is high, so this Flip is sure to be an event worth attending. Stemach Design & Architecture, the firm responsible for the ReStore remodel, will be back for its fourth year as both a design team and title sponsor. Also returning are past Furniture Flip award winners Lloyd McMullen (of Art Castaways and the popular Trashformations event); Corie Ball; Danielle Sullivan; and David Graham. Plus, DIYcave is generously partnering with Habitat for the fourth year in a row, offering a free month of membership to all Flip teams.

The finished Flip masterpieces will be for sale at the Furniture Flip event via live or silent auction, with the proceeds benefiting Bend Area Habitat for Humanity. Designers will also be competing for awards based on the event’s three design themes (which will be revealed one month before the event).

By shopping at the Furniture Flip Design Challenge, you’re supporting the arts, the environment and families in our community. Bend Area Habitat has built and dedicated 122 homes and repaired 60 others for local families and individuals over the last 28 years.

RestoresFurnitureFlip.com • bendhabitat.org • 541.385.5387

restorebend.org • 541-312-670

Saturday, May 5 • 10am-6pm

Bend ReStore • 224 NE Thurston Ave.

Event Schedule:

10 am-4 pm: Silent Auction

4:30- 5 pm: Live Auction

5:30- 6 pm: Awards