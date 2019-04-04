Bend Axe Throwing, Central Oregon’s First Axe Throwing Experience

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend Axe Throwing)

From single to dual axes, couples to groups, axe throwing is an activity on the rise in the High Desert. The owners of Bend Axe Throwing are proud to announce a brand new form of entertainment has arrived in Central Oregon with Bend Axe Throwing’s mobile axe throwing trailer. Bend Axe Throwing is set to open to the public on April 12 at On Taps’ one year anniversary party.

“We are excited to share this friendly competition with tourists and locals alike,” said Andrew Vijarro, co-owner Bend Axe Throwing.

People are looking for new forms of entertainment that are competitive and completely fun. Axe throwing has been around since early Americans would compete in contests in small towns. Our Axe Throwing coaches are trained in axe throwing techniques and safety guidelines. Bend Axe Throwing provides private events for breweries, groups looking to celebrate a birthday, bachelor/bachelorette party, corporate events or any other special occasion.

Groups of all sizes can book events, visit bendaxe.com for details on events and league info.

bendaxe.com