Bend-based Element 1 Corp Signs Agreement with Woodward Inc. & Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

Element 1 Corp announced the signing of a formal development agreement with Woodward, Inc. This agreement paves the way for the two firms to expand their relationship by using each party’s expertise, and unique intellectual property for the purpose of developing and introducing various new chemical conversion products designed and assembled by e1, across a range of applications.

Woodward and e1 intend to jointly develop customized automated controls and diagnostic tools for these new chemical conversion products.

The market-leading controls technology that Woodward provides is a critical component in supporting the development of future e1 products such as hydrogen refueling stations for fuel-cell buses, and mobile micro-GTL (gas-to-liquids) products which utilize flared waste gas streams from oil fields, landfills and wastewater treatment plants.

“This Agreement combines the best-in-class controls capability of Woodward, with e1’s breakthrough process designs to yield new products uniquely suited to advance the commercialization of clean and alternative energy,” says Dave Edlund, chair and CEO of Element 1 Corp.

Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

Element 1 Corp also announced the signing of a strategic licensing agreement with Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K. e1 is a leading developer of small-scale to micro-scale clean energy technologies, including advanced hydrogen generation systems, flare-gas refinement solutions, and gas-to-liquid processes. The agreement will allow Tanaka to utilize its world-class expertise in manufacturing precious-metal products to produce and sell hydrogen purifiers on a global basis utilizing Element 1’s proprietary technology.

The purifiers produced by Tanaka are designed to be utilized in large and diverse market applications such as hydrogen generators for fuel cells, hydrogen fueling stations, merchant hydrogen for manufacturing, and other primary applications.

“The hydrogen purifier technology licensed from Element 1 will be a great addition to Tanaka’s comprehensive clean tech products including Hydrogen Permeable Films and Fuel Cell Catalysts. This, we believe, further enhances technical synergy of our clean tech portfolio to drive the steady growth of global demand for environmental solutions underpinning the clean and sustainable society,” stated Toru Shoji, technical vice president of Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo, K.K.

“We are very excited about the relationship Element 1 has established with Tanaka. I am confident that our technology coupled with Tanaka’s manufacturing capability and high quality standards will result in a superior hydrogen purifier,” stated Edlund.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is an independent designer, manufacturer, and service provider of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. The company’s innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, and motion control systems help customers offer cleaner, more reliable, and more efficient equipment. Woodward’s customers include leading original equipment manufacturers and end users of their products. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com, and connect with us at www.facebook.com/woodwardinc.

About Tanaka Kikinzoku Kogyo K.K.

Tanaka Kikinzoku Group is the leading Japanese precious metals trader, refiner and manufacturer with a history well over a hundred years. Although best known internationally for its high specification industrial products, which are used in a wide array of applications ranging from furnace for the glass industry through to fuel cell components, the group also produces and trades in a variety of materials of bullion and platinum group metals, coins and bars which are acceptable ‘good delivery’ on most markets and exchanges such as London, New York and Tokyo. The group is also active environmentally, and is one of the world largest recyclers of platinum group metals.

About Element 1 Corp.

Element 1 designs and develops novel processes to enable commercialization of clean-energy and alternative-energy technology. Through licensing our IP to strategic partners, our mission is to reduce barriers to adoption of fuel cells for a range of applications, and significantly reduce the waste and pollution associated with flaring natural gas.

www.e1na.com.