Bend-based FoundersPad Closes Early Stage Venture Fund, Enhances Mentor Model

(Photo above | Cascade Business News)

FoundersPad, an early stage venture fund with dedicated mentoring, announced the closing of its new fund along with a revamping of its mentorship model. FoundersPad expects to invest between $25K and $75K per company and anticipates co-investment from its existing private backers, including the region’s top founders, CEOs, venture capitalists and private equity professionals.

“Launching this new fund to complement our deep mentorship approach lets FoundersPad help our portfolio companies in a much more effective way,” says Jason Moyer, Fund Manager. “Most early-stage companies need expertise and capital, typically in that order and FoundersPad is strongly positioned to provide both.”

FoundersPad’s unique model delivers extensive hands-on support to each portfolio company with a carefully curated team of relevant mentors who are committed to de-risk and grow their business.

“Being a founder is often a long, brutal and lonely journey. It’s survival of the fittest at its very best, where mistakes can be deadly,” said FoundersPad Principal Chris Capdevila. “Unlike many venture funds that promise support for their portfolio companies and repeatedly fail to deliver, we provide founders an unfair advantage on their journey with intense mentoring from successful founders who have walked in their shoes and the right amount of capital at the right time.”

FoundersPad seeks to partner with early-stage companies across the Pacific Northwest that are looking for the right investment partner that can significantly and positively impact their company’s trajectory. “Because of our experience with and love for the challenges at this stage of company building, we are confident in our ability to dig in and help to create amazing companies alongside the smartest and most passionate entrepreneurs in this flourishing region,” says Capdevila.

Game changing companies such as Amplion, CrowdStreet and Droplr have benefited from the unique FoundersPad company building approach.

FOUNDERSPAD

FoundersPad is an early-stage venture fund with dedicated mentoring that actively engages passionate entrepreneurs on the company building journey. Learn more about FoundersPad at www.founderspad.com or by emailing info@founderspad.com.

www.founderspad.com