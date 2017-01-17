Bend-based Onboard Dynamics Partners with Southern California Gas Co to Publicly Demonstrate New Mobile, Self-Powered Natural Gas Compressor in Two California School Districts

(Photo above: Mobile-60 Compressor | courtesy of Onboard Dynamics)

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has signed a contract with Onboard Dynamics, Inc. (ObDI) to fund the demonstration and testing of a new mobile natural gas compressor that can be used to re-fuel compressed natural gas (CNG) vehicles no matter where they are. The mobile natural gas compressor is made in the U.S. and reduces the need for CNG cars and trucks to travel to public CNG stations and instead brings clean-burning natural gas refueling to the vehicles.

ObDI has already been receiving positive feedback on its product design and was invited to the California Energy Commission/ARPA—E Interagency Annual Commercialization meeting to share its story and talk about the unique opportunities for this technology.

“This mobile technology provides a cost-effective and convenient refueling solution for smaller CNG operators,” said Lisa Alexander, vice president of customer solutions and communications for SoCalGas. “This, in turn, may lead to an accelerated adoption of CNG, which would contribute to improved air quality and a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, compared to petroleum-based fuels.”

CNG is projected to emit less nitrogen oxide (NOx) and other greenhouse gas emissions and can be more affordable than gasoline or diesel. Since there are fewer than 2,000 CNG refueling stations in the U.S., innovative technology, such as this mobile CNG compressor, could help to fuel smaller CNG fleets like school buses in a more cost-effective manner. The compressor will allow customers to refuel without driving to a retail refueling station or incurring the significant upfront investment of building a conventional CNG refueling station. Larger heavy-duty fleet operators who are considering converting to CNG vehicles may also find the compressor beneficial in the early phases of transitioning their fleets to alternative fuels.

Designed to be compact, affordable, simple to install and easily transportable, the mobile compressor will be powered by natural gas, unlike other technologies that require an external electric power source for operation. Thus, it can also act as a capacity boost for existing CNG compressor stations or as a reliable backup source during emergency events in which electrical generators are offline.

“We are excited to introduce a mobile compressor that effectively provides CNG refueling options without the need for electric power,” said Rita Hansen, chief executive officer, ObDI. “Our technology can potentially reduce CNG production costs, increase efficiency, improve reliability and lower criteria emissions compared to previous engine-driven products.”

Onboard Dynamics executives have also been having productive conversations with other utilities and leaders from other market segments including renewable natural gas sources, such as landfills and waste water

treatment facilities.

SoCalGas and ObDI will begin a demonstration project of the technology in the summer of 2017 with Mountain View School District in El Monte, Calif. and Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency in Lancaster, Calif. SoCalGas has committed funds from its Research, Development and Demonstration program for the demonstration of this project, and ObDI will be responsible for project management, system design, performance monitoring and onsite maintenance of the compressors.

Additional funding and support for the development of the compressor was provided by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency – Energy, ONAMI, Oregon BEST, Portland Seed Fund, NW Natural and other utilities and private investors.

Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has been delivering clean, safe and reliable natural gas to its customers for more than 145 years. It is the nation’s largest natural gas distribution utility, providing service to 21.6 million consumers connected through 5.9 million meters in more than 500 communities. The company’s service territory encompasses approximately 20,000 square miles throughout central and Southern California, from Visalia to the Mexican border. SoCalGas is a regulated subsidiary of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), a Fortune 500 energy services holding company based in San Diego.

Onboard Dynamics, Inc. seeks to lower fuel costs and carbon emissions by removing barriers to driving natural gas-powered vehicles. Its product line integrates natural gas compression into automotive engines, allowing drivers to refuel from any low pressure natural gas supply line. Founded in 2013, Onboard Dynamics is based in Bend, Oregon. Several patents covering the company’s innovative technologies are being pursued.