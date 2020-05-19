Bend-Based Silipint Partners with Kenny Chesney’s No Shoes Reefs & The Reef Ball Foundation Helping Rebuild Ocean’s Habitat

(Photo | Courtesy of Silipint Partners)

Silipint brings a decade of experience in sustainability through its patented silicone drinkware in partnership with country superstar Kenny Chesney and No Shoes Reefs. The goal is to raise awareness for ocean conservation, and funds to benefit The Reef Ball Foundation. Silipint will be selling printed No Shoes Reef designs on their website. Plus, releasing a custom

coral-inspired tie-dyed Silipint in celebration of Plastic-Free July.

“At Silipint, we are passionate about creating a fun sustainable product and this partnership perfectly highlights how eco-friendly alternatives can help make a difference,” says Rick Fredland, founder of Silipint. “We are honored to be joining all of the partners involved helping to rebuild the ocean’s habitat, one reef ball at a time.”

No Shoes Reefs is a grassroots project for Kenny Chesney that came to life one sunny day in Jacksonville, Florida. As Chesney and his friends from Coastal Conservation Association (CCA) floated over two concrete structures that were sunk 18 months prior, the fish finders went crazy, turning bright red showing that the St. Johns River had two new living reefs. Chesney along with Pat Murray, president of CCA proclaimed these as the first No Shoes Reefs!

Today, No Shoes Reefs continues to help ocean conservation groups, this year highlighting their newest partner, The Reef Ball Foundation. Through Chesney’s voice, collaborations with brand partners and along with his very own No Shoes Nation that is over a few million strong, they’re helping keep the oceans and any/all waterways healthy for generations to come.

This is No Shoes Reefs, an ever-changing group of brands, ocean conservationists and people wanting to join Chesney one reef at a time.

silipint.com