Bend Ben & Jerry’s Celebrates Annual Free Cone Day with Local Non-Profit Healthy Beginnings – April 4

The local Ben & Jerry’s Scoop Shop located next to the movie theaters in the Old Mill Shopping District (680 SW Powerhouse Dr) continues the long-standing tradition of Free Cone Day as a way of saying thanks and giving back to the community with free cones for all from noon – 8pm on Tuesday, April 4.

Celebrity Scoopers this year include: County Commissioner Tammy Baney, Bend City Council Member Sally Russell, local comedians Chelsea Woodmansee and Brent Bidot, Newschannel 21 newscasters Alex Biston, Michaela Beecham and Danette Schlapfer, radio personalities Lisa Carton, Dave Clemens and Tracee Tuesday and local entertainers Janelle and Jake are scheduled throughout the event.

“We are excited for 2017, and want to be the best we can be at making our customers happy, and we are very excited to be sharing Ben & Jerry’s amazing Ice Cream with the community!” stated Kimi Smith, the store manager.

Healthy Beginnings is partnering with Ben and Jerry’s in support of the health and well-being of young children in our community. Representatives from Healthy Beginnings will also be present to describe our services and answer questions. Donations will be accepted with all proceeds from this event dedicated to assisting kids and families in your community ensuring that every child has a healthy beginning.

Healthy Beginnings, a unique program available only in Central Oregon, works to assure parents that their children are developing appropriately or, if needed, to make referrals for in-depth evaluation and treatment. Parenting information and community resources are provided free as well. Every family attending a Healthy Beginnings screening receives extensive information on the heath and development of their child. All children – all income levels in Deschutes County between the ages of birth through five who have not entered kindergarten are eligible for free screening services.

Last year Ben & Jerry’s customers provided nearly $1,300 in donations from this event with all proceeds supporting essential services to local kids and families. “Events like this have helped Healthy Beginnings screen and refer nearly 1,000 children last year and without community sponsors, our work could not take place” says Holly Remer, the Executive Director of the program.

For more information about Bend Ben & Jerry’s, please visit http://benjerry.com/bend

Call Healthy Beginnings at (541) 383-6357 for information about this event or visit the program’s website at www.myhb.org. Screening dates and volunteer opportunities are also listed on the program’s website.