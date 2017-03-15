(Photo above | Cascade Business News)

The Boneyard Cycling team announce details for the 2017 Bend Bike Swap April 6-8. This annual event is an opportunity to celebrate the start of the Central Oregon cycling season and support local cycling programs.

The Bend Bike Swap is a 100 percent volunteer event organized by the Boneyard Cycling Team and supported by volunteers from our beneficiary organizations and the community. The event serves as an opportunity for individuals to buy and sell new and used cycling gear and at the same time give back to local nonprofits that support two-wheel human-powered travel. Over the past three years, this event has generated over $100,000 in product sales and raised over $13,000 for beneficiaries.

What is the ultimate goal of the Bend Bike Swap?

Create a community event that serves as Central Oregon’s kickoff to the spring cycling season and raise money for multiple local nonprofit cycling advocates.

This Year ‘s Beneficiaries

Proceeds raised at the event will be split among Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation, Bend Endurance Academy and Commute Options.

Want to volunteer and get involved?

Email Heather Lynch at heather.lynch.bend@gmail.com

This Year ‘s Sponsors

Cascade Rack, Focus Physical Therapy, Dr. Todd Schock,and Ryan McGlone, Broker with the Fred Real Estate Group. They are currently looking for two more event sponsors.

For more information contact Ryan McGlone at ryanlmcglone@gmail.com.

www.TheBendBikeSwap.com

2017 BEND BIKE SWAP EVENT DETAILS

April 6-8

Bend National Guard Armory

875 SW Simpson Ave., Bend

www.TheBendBikeSwap.com