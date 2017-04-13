Bend Bikes Petition Drive to Support Active Transportation

With Bend City Council immersed in budget planning, Bend Bikes reports that it would like to remind Councilors of the value that many in Bend place on active transportation. The group will be collecting signatures on a petition to support maintaining active transportation funding levels currently included in the draft budget.

The petition asks signatories to affirm the following statement, “I support the City’s decision to invest in active transportation projects including the construction of improved, bicycle-friendly infrastructure such as neighborhood greenways in our community. Providing funding for these types of projects helps ensure residents and visitors alike have access to safe and convenient routes for biking and pedestrian use while reducing vehicle miles traveled and congestion on Bend’s roadways.”

When asked about the need for gathering signatures, Nicholas Stevenson, president of the Bend Bikes board of directors, commented, “Things have been known to change between the draft and adopted versions of budgets. We thought a petition drive would clearly convey the importance our members place on active transportation in their daily lives. Bend Bikes thinks it should absolutely be included in the city’s biennial spending plans.”

“Sign for Your Lane” events will be held on both the east and west side of Bend.

Event #1

April 27th, 6pm to 8pm

Whole Foods Bend

2610 Highway 20 Event

#2 May

4th, 3pm to 6pm

Primal Cuts Meat Market

1244 NW Galveston

For more information about the event, visit http://www.bendbikes.org/sign-for-your-lane/.

Bend Bikes

Bend Bikes is a grassroots organization in Bend, Oregon working in partnership with citizens, businesses, community groups, government agencies, and elected officials to create a community where people can meet their daily transportation needs by bicycle. For more information, visit www.bendbikes.org.