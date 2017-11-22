Bend Brewfest 2017 Raised More than $8,500 for Local Charities

Three days, more than 200 craft beverages and thousands of visitors later, the annual Bend Brewfest did it again. Held in August at the Les Schwab Amphitheater in Bend, Oregon’s Old Mill District, the festival raised $8,583 which was divided equally between four local nonprofit organizations who will use the money to help achieve their respective missions.

Deschutes River Conservancy – to restore streamflow and improve water quality in the Deschutes Basin.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon – to provide mentoring programs for area youth.

Neighbor Impact – to help families access skills for success, family services, financial assistance, food, housing, heat and energy assistance.

Bend Fire Department’s Community Assistance Program – identify crisis within our community and provide timely solutions with purpose and compassion.

Next summer’s festival will be held August 16-18 and benefit the same nonprofits. On February 1, applications will be available on the website for breweries to submit for participation in 2018. For more information visit www.bendbrewfest.com.

About the Les Schwab Amphitheater

The Les Schwab Amphitheater is Central Oregon premier music venue, providing a beautiful outdoor riverfront space for concerts, festivals, sporting events and more. Opened in the historic Old Mill District in 2002, the Amphitheater was named in honor of a remarkable Central Oregonian, Leslie Schwab. The venue accommodates approximately 8,000 patrons for some of the biggest names in entertainment, the Bend Brewfest in August and other community events. www.bendconcerts.com

About the Old Mill District

One of the Pacific Northwest’s most distinctive and dynamic mixed-use developments, the Old Mill District is located on 270 acres that formerly housed one of the largest sawmill operations in the world. The rich history of the land is coupled with spectacular mountain views, scenic river vistas and an extensive trail system to enjoy the outdoors. More than 55 local, regional and national retailers and businesses call the Old Mill District home. The Old Mill District – Bend’s most unique shopping, dining, living, and entertainment experience. www.theoldmill.com