Bend Business Registrations Down in November

New Bend business registrations in November decreased 33% from October totals; Holiday season is here!

Entrepreneurs registered 216 new businesses in Bend in November, a 33 percent decrease from October totals. November’s decrease followed a string of big increases in September and October. That’s according to today’s edition of the monthly Bend Entrepreneur Report from Bend business attorneys EagerLaw PC.

“November is the beginning of the holiday season, which probably contributed to this decline,” explained EagerLaw PC founder and Bend business attorney Jeff Eager.

Statewide, registrations decreased by 13 percent. Among bigger cities, Bend had the highest rate of business registrations per 100,000 population. Bend ranked fourth in total registrations in November, behind Portland, Salem and Eugene. Bend retained the title of most registrations by population among large cities.

“I’d expect an uptick in December as business owners form new entities for tax and other year-end purposes,” Eager stated.

Each month, EagerLaw carefully analyzes Oregon Secretary of State’s business registration data to prepare the Bend Entrepreneur Report. The Report is released monthly to local media and at the EagerLaw PC page, where the firm also spotlights local business achievements and provides information of use to Bend businesses.

