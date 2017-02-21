Bend Chamber Announces Women of the Year Awards Nominees

It is time to celebrate and honor the women in our region. The Bend Chamber announce the candidates for the third annual Women of the Year Awards. As with previous years, the awards are divided into five categories: Lifetime Achievement, Woman of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Community Hero and Young Hero.

“The Women of the Year Awards at the Tower Theatre is a night of inspiration as deserving women take the stage to accept the awards,” said Robin Rogers, Bend Chamber EVP programs and events.

New this year, the winner of the Young Hero Award will receive the inaugural Women of the Year, Young Hero scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is sponsored by Connie Druliner and Stephanie Miller with Express Employment Professionals.

“Education has always been a strong family value and we are delighted in this opportunity to honor a woman,” said Druliner.

The Women of the Year Awards, brought to you in partnership with U.S. Bank, honors women of all ages, of diverse cultures and roles, who have demonstrated commitment to the betterment of our region and beyond.

NOMINEES ARE:



Lifetime Achievement

Stephanie Alvstad, Lawnae Hunter, Pam Stevenson and Clella Thomas

Woman of the Year

Nita Belles, Julie Harrelson, Sandy Klein, Sara Mosher, Shannon Ostendorff, Jennifer Riker, Marty Smith, Kelly Sparks, Tess Tompos, Terry Turner, Jenna Walden and Amber Yates

Entrepreneur of the Year

Jamie Danek, Christina Evert, Shannon Keith, Keeley Mannila, Dr. Terri Mucha, Sally Pfeifer, Terri Sandusky, Heather Nashelle Straw and Jaimi Weeks

Community Hero

Mary Anderson, Patti Devencenzi, Whitney Eskelson, Jamie Kanski, Kristin Lingman, Melissa Parker, Alison Perry, Morgan Schmidt, Katharine Noyed and Mary Tomjack

Young Hero

Olivia Courteau, Skylar Grayson, Carly Moore, and McKenzie Napier

The awards show is held at the Tower Theatre on March 16 at 5:30pm. For more information about the event or to reserve your seats, visit http://bendchamber.org/bend-event/2017-woman-year-awards/