Bend Chamber Creating Programming to Help Retain Young Professionals

Studies show that when employees are encouraged to grow professionally as well as personally, and to become civically engaged, they are more likely to stay in their communities. In fact, according to LinkedIn’s 2018 Workforce Learning Report, 94 percent of employees would stay at a company longer if it invested in their careers. Interestingly enough, the number one challenge employees have for talent development is finding the time.

Retention of younger employees here in the Bend area is becoming more challenging due to the lack of affordable housing and high-wage jobs. The Bend Chamber of Commerce has created programing to directly benefit the young professional workforce and their employers.

“Attracting and, more so, retaining young professionals in Bend is extremely tough for employers. That’s why we’re responding with content for our Bend Young Professionals (YP) program that will allow employers to invest in their employees and, simultaneously, enable the employees to grow professionally, personally and in the community,” shared Talena Barker, Bend Chamber vice president of Leadership Development.

On Saturday, September 7, 2019, Bend YP (Young Professionals) will present the second annual YP Summit, sponsored by St. Charles Health System. This is a full-day experience designed to strengthen the professional, personal and community development of young professionals. The day kicks off with a keynote address from Bend’s own Moe Carrick — consultant, facilitator, author and workplace provocateur — and ends with a performance from Creative Laureate MOsley WOtta at the After-Party. In between, attendees can choose from nine breakout sessions that best meet their needs for enriching their careers and community.

“It is so important for employers to invest in their people. At St. Charles we believe our greatest strength is in our people and we value helping our team grow and develop in ways that are meaningful to them. We believe the YP Summit is a great learning opportunity that offers multiple ways for our people to connect and invest in themselves and our community,” said Rebecca Berry, vice president of Human Resources at St. Charles Health System.

Bend Young Professionals Summit: Event Details

Date: September 7, 2019

Time: 9am-5:30pm

Location: COCC Campus

After-Party at OSU Cascades: 5:45pm-8pm

Cost: $105 (Includes admission to the After-Party)

Registration: events.eventzilla.net/e/bend-yp-summit-2138747113

Breakout Sessions: