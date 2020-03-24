Bend Chamber Hosting Webinar with Local Economist Damon Runberg This Thursday

With the rapidly changing landscape as we react to the COVID-19 virus, it is not business as usual. What are the impacts of business closures and social distancing measures on our local economy? What does this mean for employers and employees? What does the future hold?

The Bend Chamber is proud to present an online conversation with Damon Runberg, regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department, this Thursday, March 26 from 12-1pm. He’ll present to-the-moment information regarding our leading economic indicators and offer an opportunity for questions and answers in real time.

“This pandemic has done a lot of damage in a short period of time. We hope to avert a human health crisis and save lives,” said Runberg. “This is the number one priority, however, we already know that this has become an economic disaster. People are scared, uncertainty abounds, and many are worried about where their next paycheck will come from. I don’t have all the answers, but I hope to quantify the immediate employment impact of what we are seeing unfold before us today. I will also share information and resources for those who recently lost their job or are worried they will lose their job soon. There is light at the end of the tunnel, we just need to hunker down for a bit before we can climb up to it.”

This event is free to all. To preregister, visit bendchamber.org/bend-event/covid-economic-impact-webinar/

This is the first in a weekly series of virtual conferences presented by the Bend Chamber and designed to bring timely, relevant and impactful information to the public. Additional events will take place each Thursday at noon. To receive notifications of upcoming events as they are announced, follow the Bend Chamber Facebook or sign up for email announcements here.

