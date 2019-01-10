Bend Chamber What’s Brewing | Minors in the Supers Today at 5pm

(Cheri Helt, Jack Zika and Tim Knapp | Photo Courtesy of Bend Chamber)

Bend Chamber invites you to kick-off the New Year with their first What’s Brewing of 2019. Minors in the Supers is a legislative look forward with Representatives-Elect Cheri Helt and Jack Zika and Senator Tim Knopp. This is an opportunity to sit down and talk about the issues before they begin their frequent travels back and forth to Salem from January through June. The evening will be moderated by Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber CEO, with questions from the audience, and cover the issues we anticipate seeing, what our elected officials are pushing forward and their strategy for overcoming the hurdle of being a minor party in a super majority legislature.

They asked their panelists what is on their mind, here’s what they had to say:

Cheri Helt, State Representative-Elect

“I decided to run for State Representative to bring a stronger voice to Salem for our children. I am excited to share with you the things we’re already working on in collaboration with local, regional, and state leaders and through bi-partisan partnerships. Childcare, Court-appointed special advocate (CASA), foster kids, fully funding education and more. I’ll be an inclusive, independent voice for Bend. I’ll listen and advance pragmatic ideas but need your help. Please bring good questions, thoughtful comments and big ideas. Challenge us, your Central Oregon delegation, even though we are freshman legislators and in the minority party. Together, we can make things happen for our community and our state!” Representative-Elect Helt has been assigned to the Student Success, Education, Human Services and Housing committees.

Jack Zika, State Represenative-Elect

“Bend winning the right to develop more affordable housing is some progress and a foundation to build on as we address our housing crisis. I made a pledge during my campaign to make sure the state allows more than just one city to develop more affordable housing. I’ll have a housing update for you along with other priorities related to childcare availability and affordability, a fix for NeighborImpact long-term planning, and improvements for law enforcement efficiencies.” Representative-Elect Zika has been assigned to the Human Services and Housing, Energy and Environmental and Veterans and Emergency Preparedness

Tim Knopp, State Senator

“I look forward to working with our new State Representatives-Elect in a legislative session of great importance and opportunity. No matter the many challenges we will face, we must make our voices for Central Oregon heard. While serving in the Oregon House from 1999 – 2005 and as State Senator since 2012, I have always felt strongly about constituent engagement and believe hearing from people who work and live in Central Oregon is the best way to guide my decisions. Please speak up during Bend Chamber’s forum, and write, call, or email my office anytime.” Senator Knopp has been assigned to Housing, Campaign Finance, Capitol Conduct, Conduct, Workforce, Human Services, Health Care and Student Success committees.

January 10, 5-7pm. $20-$30, register at https://bendchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9063

Registration includes a tasty beverage and appetizers.

Registration is $5 more at the door.

