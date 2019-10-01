Bend Chamber’s State of the City Address

The Bend Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Mid Oregon Credit Union and Cascade Insurance Center, will host the annual State of the City Address to its members and the business community at 10 Barrel Brewing on Tuesday, October 8.

Plan to join us as Mayor Sally Russell and City Manager Eric King speak on the state of transportation, review the city’s accomplishments over the past year, and provide a look ahead at the Council’s goals for the two-year horizon.

The City has heard a clear message from the community that transportation — such as traffic congestion and neighborhood street safety — is a top concern. Come listen to Mayor Sally Russell and City Manager Eric King discuss where we’re going with our transportation plans in Bend.

“Our community has been talking about transportation and neighborhood safety needs as long as I can remember. This Council has recognized and prioritized those needs within our two-year goals,” said Mayor Sally Russell.

EVENT DETAILS

Date: October 8, 2019 Time: 5-7pm

Location: 10 Barrel East Side Pub

Cost: $25 Chamber members, $35 general public ($5 more at the door)

Registration: bendchamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9201