Bend City Council Adopts Two-Year Goals

Bend City Councilors on Wednesday approved an aggressive package of two-year goals for the City. The 2019-21 goals stay focused on core services provided by the City while addressing emerging issues such as mental health needs and wildfire resiliency. And, reflecting the community’s feedback from a recent statistically-valid survey, the goals place a heavy value on transportation and affordable housing.

The Council Goals 2019-21 fall into four general categories:

Economic Vitality: Housing, Jobs, Managing Growth

Strategies in this goal seek to increase opportunities for additional housing and housing types, affordable housing and employment lands through public-private partnerships.

Transportation & Infrastructure

Strategies aim to maximize access and mobility for all users through a community-accepted funding plan. This requires an investment in transportation projects, including: Neff Road/Purcell Boulevard intersection, Reed Market Road/Bond Street roundabout, Highway 20/Greenwood Avenue sidewalks, Newport Avenue from College Way to 9th Street, Simpson Avenue/Columbia Street intersection, Butler Market Road/Wells Acres Road roundabout and other improvements.

Public Health & Safety

Strategies aim to preserve current service levels and response times, address crime, add more support for mental health issues and homelessness and build wildfire resilience.

Effective & Efficient City Operations

Strategies run the gamut from facility planning to manage data systems better to updating the City’s charter. Work will also include developing an equity, diversity and inclusion program.

In their deliberations Wednesday, Council added one action item: to develop a balance sheet that shows a financial snapshot of the City’s long term liabilities and financial commitments.

City Council Goals influence how discretional funds are used in the upcoming, two-year budget planning process. The City anticipates requiring up to $5.6 million in additional revenue to implement this biennial work plan. The Council anticipates raising additional money primarily by raising franchise fees and increasing transportation system development charges.

