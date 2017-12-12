Bend Company a Partner in Building Safer Helicopters

(Photo courtes of CiES, Inc.)

CiES, Inc., based in Bend, Oregon, is providing a critical component in a newly approved Crash-Resistant Fuel Tank system of the sort used by most medical evacuation helicopters. The new system was developed for Airbus Helicopters – the nation’s primary manufacturer of medical evacuation helicopters – in order to reduce helicopter fatalities resulting from a helicopter fuel tank rupturing, spilling fuel, and igniting. Thermal injuries from a post-crash fire are a significant cause of helicopter crash-related fatalities.

The FAA issued its approval – called a supplemental type certificate – for the new system earlier this week. CiES makes a fuel gauge that adapts easily to the new fuel protection system.

The new system was jointly developed by Vector Aerospace and Robertson Fuel Systems. Robertson is a premier manufacturer of U.S. military aircraft fuel systems; Vector was formerly a division of Airbus, and is now part of Standard Aero.

Since 2012 there have been three high profile crashes of medical evacuation helicopters; in each case the passengers survived the initial impact, but were killed by the fire caused by the ruptured and spilling fuel.

Under the solution developed by Robertson Fuel Systems, the fuel tank is lined internally by a flexible bladder. In a crash, the bladder flexes within the walls of the fuel tank and contains the fuel even though the tank structure is compromised or destroyed.

CiES manufactures an electronic fuel measurement system that rides freely inside the bladder; it lacks any sharp edges or features that could puncture the bladder in a crash situation. CiES patented technology is a key component in the new tank design.

In developing a system, Airbus required that it measure fuel quantity to within 1.5 gallons on a 140-gallon tank, throughout the range of fuel levels. The CiES fuel measurement system was found to be accurate within several tenths of a gallon at all temperatures and fuel mixtures for this helicopter test. By comparison, it’s the equivalent of being within a couple of teaspoons on an average automobile fuel system.

According to CiES founder and CEO Scott Philiben, “This is a major milestone in the growth and success of CiES and should represent millions of dollars in sales over the next two to three years, as medical evacuation and other helicopters are retrofitted with the new tank system.” Philiben continued, “We are already getting inquiries from other helicopter and turbine aircraft producers, in both military and civilian markets, about the new system. We expect to add a number of new employees in order to meet this new demand for our product”

CiES is the largest U.S. producer of fuel quantity systems for aviation and supports small to commuter size aircraft for manufacturers located around the world.