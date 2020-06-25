Bend Craft Brands Unite — Riff & Crux to Collaborate on Pop-Up Experience

(Photo | Courtesy of Riff Cold Brewed)

Riff Cold Brewed and Crux Fermentation Project, two Bend-based craft brands, are collaborating on a new Crux Pop-Up experience at Riff’s Taproom at the Box Factory in the heart of Bend. Riff will transform its patio on Arizona Street into a mini Crux beer garden, featuring exclusive Crux Tasting Room only beers, Riff’s most popular cold brewed coffees, Alter Ego natural energy drinks and cocktails.

“As a way to celebrate Crux’s eighth anniversary and Riff’s phased re-opening, we wanted to bring two of Bend’s best craft brands together for the community to enjoy in a fun and safe environment,” says Paul Evers, CEO of Riff and co-founder of Riff and Crux. “Riff’s patio with Crux’s signature fire pit, a mini food cart lot with our friends at THE BOB serving European style kebabs, will be a perfect destination (second only to the Crux’s expansive lawn, of course!) for the Bend community and visitors to enjoy during summer.”

Crux’s pop-up experience launches on Saturday June 27. Hours of operation are Thursday, Friday and Saturday 11am-9pm, Sunday 11am-4pm.

riffcoldbrewed.com