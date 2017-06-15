Bend Entrepreneur Report: Bend Business Registrations Bounced Back in May

New business registrations in Bend last month returned to typical levels, doubled state average

Following a fairly significant dip in new business registrations statewide in April, Central Oregon showed encouraging gains in May, with Bend more than doubling the rate of new business registrations in Oregon as a whole. That’s according to today’s edition of the monthly Bend Entrepreneur Report from Bend business attorneys EagerLaw PC.

April saw 260 new business registrations in Bend, but in May, reports EagerLaw, that number increased to 314, which is roughly on par with new business registrations each month during the first quarter of the year.

“We consider April’s 260 new business registrations impressive based on the average throughout Oregon that month, but in May, those numbers came back up fairly dramatically,” explained EagerLaw PC founder and Bend business attorney Jeff Eager. “In May, state business registration data showed 314 businesses registered in the City of Bend. We’ll see if that continues going forward, but we’re certainly optimistic.”

Nearly all of Oregon’s largest cities had an increase over April’s new business registration numbers during May. That held true for Central Oregon as well, with the exception of Redmond and La Pine, which saw 50 and 15 new business registrations in May, respectively. For prospective business owners eyeing those two cities, that could signal opportunity–particularly since both cities’ average rates of new business registrations per 100,000 population last month were well above the state average.

“As a whole, Central Oregon continues to be an attractive location to entrepreneurs looking to start new businesses or relocate businesses from out of state,” Eager stated.

Each month, EagerLaw carefully analyzes Oregon Secretary of State’s business registration data to prepare the Bend Entrepreneur Report. The Report is released monthly to local media and via Facebook Live at the EagerLaw PC page, where the firm also spotlights local business achievements and provides information of use to Bend businesses.

