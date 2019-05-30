Bend Entrepreneur Report — Bend Business Registrations January-April Up Over 2018

(Graph | Courtesy of EagerLaw PC)

New business registrations in Bend for the first four months of 2019 outpaced the same period in 2018. January through April 2019 saw entrepreneurs form 1,299 new businesses in Bend. The same period in 2018 resulted in 1,244 new businesses. The 2019 registrations exceeded 2018 for all months except March.

“Whether it’s the increased population or the city’s now well-established entrepreneurial spirit, Bend grows a lot of businesses,” Bend business attorney Jeff Eager said. “All months from the beginning of 2019 were up over 2018 except March, when most of us were just trying to keep up on snow shoveling this year.”

EagerLaw PC compiles new Secretary of State new business registrations and issues the monthly Bend Entrepreneur Report.

The Bend Entrepreneur Report is released monthly. It is a tabulation of the number of new businesses registered in Bend, Oregon with the Oregon Secretary of State’s office.

Bend New Registrations 2018 Compared to 2019

eagerlawpc.com