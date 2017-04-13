Bend Entrepreneur Report: March Roared in with Most Business Registrations of Q1 2017

More new businesses were registered in Bend in March than in any month thus far in 2017, according to the newest installment of EagerLaw PC’s Bend Entrepreneur Report. In March, 328 new businesses were registered in Bend, versus 297 in February and 325 in January.

Bend’s ratio of new businesses registered per 100,000 population continued to exceed the state average, more than doubling that figure in March. Bend’s rate was 376.95 per 100,000, while the state average was 156.66 per 100,000. The ongoing strong numbers for Bend reflect encouraging economic activity nationwide, explained Bend business attorney Jeff Eager, founder of EagerLaw PC.

“Bend’s March business creation numbers are consistent with strong statewide and national employment data and sustained first quarter small business optimism, as reported by the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB),” Eager stated. “Entrepreneurial activity remains high just about everywhere, but we’re seeing it particularly concentrated in Central Oregon, which has a growing reputation as a business-friendly region.”

EagerLaw prepares the Bend Entrepreneur Report using Oregon Secretary of State business registration data. The Report is released monthly to local media and via Facebook Live at the EagerLaw PC page, where the firm also spotlights local business achievements and provides information of use to Bend businesses.

