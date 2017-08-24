Bend (fashion) Quarterly Unveils Fall Issue

This fall publication marks the eighth issue of the magazine designed to feature local fashion, in-depth stories about people and unique adventures. You’ll find the same great contents by local talented writers and photographers featuring fashion, recreation, community and design with a slight twist to the name: BEND QUARTERLY Fashion. People. Adventure.

The People part of this magazine is significant and the narratives impressive.

Chelsea Callicott has unveiled four amazing local non-traditional advocates, creators and passionate change makers in Duncan Campbell, René Mitchell and Jeff & Shannon Keith.

David Clewett reveals more great people stories in the designers/artisans who are crafting a myriad of stunning creations. Unique and eye-catching concepts all found here in Central Oregon.

Amanda Conde (story and photography) captures the spirit and dedication of Marianne Cox who founded Street Dog Hero and has since rescued at least 21 dogs from around the world.

Katie Sox (story and photography) finds the infectious story of Bend’s Makers District, a stylish trend focusing on “the creative side of the tracks.”

Lis Thomas starts a new series on Designing a Startup: Who are these inventors and entrepreneurs? What does it take to launch, run and succeed in the quickly evolving and growing startup marketplace in Central Oregon? She sat down with three very different, but equally interesting startup founders to find out how they fashion their thinking around success and what drives them.

How many knew about Ladies of Lead of Redmond instructing women how to defend themselves and teaching awareness skills to last a lifetime? And everyone knows about Smith Rock Renaissance with Dave McRae but this current posting gives you a feeling for the level of obsession, a prerequisite for route developers.

For this issue photographer Ryder Redfield takes you to the majestic Deschutes River countryside for a particularly alluring fashion shoot while Michelle Bauer lured us back to an urban setting (on another part of the River) in downtown Bend. In the midst of summer it’s hard to imagine transitioning to fall, but the fashion features show you just how to create and layer.

The next prospects? We’ve been hearing from various people around the region about other stories yet untold. Please keep sending your ideas: the new BQ will be dedicated to uncovering the positive narrative. Email pamela@cascadebusnews.com.