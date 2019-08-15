Bend FC Timbers to Host 224 Teams at 10th Annual Bend Premier Cup

Bend FC Timbers will host 224 teams from Oregon, California, Washington, Idaho and Alaska at its upcoming tenth annual Bend Premier Cup. The largest Premier Cup to date, running over six days and two back-to-back weekends, August 9-11 and August 16-18, this tournament infuses an estimated $3 million dollars into the local economy over the course of two weekends.

The 224 teams — filled with approximately 3,500 players and coaches and over 10,000 attendees in total — will make their way to Central Oregon to compete in the tournament and enjoy Bend on and off the soccer fields. Because of its size, Bend Premier Cup is now played over two weekends on fields on the eastside of Bend, all of which provide free parking for participants. Boys and girls teams range in age from U10 to U19 and are guaranteed four games, with each division’s champion and finalist taking home medals.

Bend FC Timbers is Central Oregon’s largest competitive soccer club, counting among its members nearly 400 competitive players on 28 teams, as well as more than 2,600 recreational players. The club is led by a full-time staff and supported by dozens of professional coaches.

bendfctimbers.com