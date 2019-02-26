Bend FC Timbers Soccer Club Partners with Cafe Yumm

Café Yumm! will partner with the Bend FC Timbers to support the Central Oregon Soccer League 2019 spring season. The restaurant’s sponsorship will help fund a season of recreational play for more than 35 low-income youth athletes and includes the Café Yumm! logo displayed on each jersey.

A passion for health and wellness inspired the menu at Café Yumm!, which features fan-favorite organic rice and bean bowls, as well as the company’s purpose to “nourish

humanity and the world.” Each year, the Oregon-based family of 23 restaurants donates to organizations that promote active lifestyles. With two locations in Bend, this will be the third year that Café Yumm! at Neff Place has partnered with the Timbers and the restaurant’s first year as jersey sponsor.

“Supporting athletics programs provides an amazing opportunity for kids to develop important life skills, such as maintaining positive relationships, clear communication,

teamwork, commitment, and of course, having fun,” says Café Yumm! franchisee Karli Foster. “This has been a great partnership in the past because the Timbers program reflects Café Yumm!’s core values of integrity, enthusiasm, gratitude, and respect. Plus, our fresh, wholesome food is perfect fuel for the team! We are happy to bring our sponsorship to another level this year to directly benefit youth who want to participate in their community.”

“We have been fortunate to work with Cafe Yumm for several years now, but their sponsorship of our COSL recreational program is outstanding. This partnership will do incredible things for some of our recreational families that need it most. It is community partnerships like these that give kids the chance to play soccer and that one chance just might change their lives forever”, said Bend FC Timbers Executive Director Tara Bilanski.

bendfctimbers.com • cafeyumm.com