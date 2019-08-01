Bend-La Pine Schools to Host Job Fair August 7

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend-La Pine Schools)
Visit the Bend-La Pine Schools Support Staff Job Fair August 7, when community members are invited to test drive a school bus on an obstacle course, tour our production kitchen and learn about a variety of opportunities to serve our schools. The interactive event will take place 3:30-6:30pm at Bend Senior High School.
“We are currently hiring for a number of positions that offer excellent benefits, competitive wages and a wide range of working hours,” said Debbie Watkins, Human Resources director. “We are excited for more individuals to join our team and start making a positive difference in the lives of students.”
In addition, the La Pine Transportation Department is hosting a free community barbecue on August 6. People who attend the open house will be able to test drive a bus, enjoy a free meal and learn more about driving for their local schools. The event will take place 10am-1pm at La Pine Transportation Department, 16350 First Street, La Pine.
Bend-La Pine Schools is currently hiring for numerous positions at the following starting hourly wages:
- Substitute Bus Driver — $17.09 (earn $14.90 while in training)
- Regular Bus Driver — $17.09
- Substitute or Regular Bus Monitor — $14.90
- Substitute Custodian — $15
- Nutrition Server — $13.07
- Part-time Secretary — $16.69
- Inclusion Educational Assistant — $17.09