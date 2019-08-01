Bend-La Pine Schools to Host Job Fair August 7

(Photo | Courtesy of Bend-La Pine Schools)

Visit the Bend-La Pine Schools Support Staff Job Fair August 7, when community members are invited to test drive a school bus on an obstacle course, tour our production kitchen and learn about a variety of opportunities to serve our schools. The interactive event will take place 3:30-6:30pm at Bend Senior High School.

“We are currently hiring for a number of positions that offer excellent benefits, competitive wages and a wide range of working hours,” said Debbie Watkins, Human Resources director. “We are excited for more individuals to join our team and start making a positive difference in the lives of students.”

In addition, the La Pine Transportation Department is hosting a free community barbecue on August 6. People who attend the open house will be able to test drive a bus, enjoy a free meal and learn more about driving for their local schools. The event will take place 10am-1pm at La Pine Transportation Department, 16350 First Street, La Pine.

Bend-La Pine Schools is currently hiring for numerous positions at the following starting hourly wages:

Substitute Bus Driver — $17.09 (earn $14.90 while in training)

Regular Bus Driver — $17.09

Substitute or Regular Bus Monitor — $14.90

Substitute Custodian — $15

Nutrition Server — $13.07

Part-time Secretary — $16.69

Inclusion Educational Assistant — $17.09

