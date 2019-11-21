Bend-La Pine Schools’ Students and Staff Excited to Celebrate College and Career Day Tomorrow

(Buckingham Elementary School’s Civil War Canned Food Drive | Photo Courtesy of Bend-La Pine Schools)

On Friday, November 22, thousands of Bend-La Pine Schools students and staff will don the colors of their favorite college, university, trade school or other post-secondary educational institution during the annual College and Career Day celebration. Many schools will host related events to help students reflect on their future and plan for post-secondary education.

“College and Career Day is an engaging and interactive way to encourage students to think about their future and begin to plan for post-secondary education,” said Superintendent Shay Mikalson. “Our goal is for every student in Bend-La Pine Schools to graduate ready for success in career or college.”

Schools host a variety of activities to celebrate College and Career Day. Buckingham Elementary School, for instance, is hosting a Civil War Canned Food Drive, with students donating nonperishable goods in support of the University of Oregon or Oregon State University (see photo). Nutrition Services staff members will be donning their favorite college gear and will be hosting an annual coloring contest at the elementary school level, with randomly drawn winners earning a green or orange frisbee with the Bend-La Pine Schools logo on it.

bend.k12.or.us/district