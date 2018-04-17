Bend Landmark Location Undergoes Transformation

(Photo by CBN Staff)

Kodiak Commercial Reworks Former Clinic into Multi-Tenant Space

A prominent Bend property that was once the foundation for an embryonic medical group that went on to become a dominant force in healthcare in the region has been creatively repurposed for the modern era.

The location at 409 NE Greenwood, on a street synonymous with the city’s early history, housed the early incarnation of Bend Memorial Clinic, but in recent history has been acquired and remodeled to accommodate several tenants under the direction of Kodiak Commercial Real Estate.

The doctors’ group’s original roots stretched back to 1946, when Dr. C.J. Rademacher realized that if he joined other physicians, they could offer more comprehensive healthcare as a group than they could separately.

An internist named Dr. Max Hemingway, a general surgeon named Dr. Bradford N. Pease, and other practitioners including general, Ob-Gyn and ENT specialists believed in Dr. Rademacher’s vision and banded together, forming the foundation of what is now called TotalCare.

The first clinic location was on Wall Street in downtown Bend and was originally named the Robert Hemingway Memorial Clinic in honor of Dr. Hemingway’s fallen brother.

But the clinic soon outgrew that spot and moved to the Greenwood location in 1957, where seven physicians practiced and the group flourished for almost 40 years. When Dr. Hemingway left the group, the remaining doctors decided to re-name the clinic Bend Memorial Clinic (BMC).

BMC continued to grow at 409 Greenwood, adding physicians, staff, and specialties, until 1976, when the clinic moved to its current location on NE Medical Center Drive.

Thereafter, the building saw several occupants, including housing Deschutes County Mental Health Services and, more recently, an earlier incarnation of Mosaic Medical Group, but had somewhat languished after the last real estate downturn.

Kodiak Commercial owner Kodiak Malmstrom, who had relocated to Bend with an entrepreneurial eye for real estate opportunities, said: “The building was vacant for five or six years, and several efforts had been made to sell or lease the property.

“It was put back on the market at a point that seemed to make sense and I talked with a business partner who headed the acquisition and shared the vision of how the property could be repositioned.

“I have worked with select groups of developers and investors and repurposing is something of a specialty — I have a general contractors license also — so it was a natural progression to illustrate how this could be re-worked from a single occupancy into a multi-tenant space.

“The property had some essential fundamentals, such as a great location, size, visibility, accessibility and ample parking, and it has been a rewarding project to transform it into a vibrant space again with a number of diverse businesses.”

Malmstrom, who also owns employment agency Northwest Industrial Staffing, has headquartered that new branch office and his real estate business within the space, as well as creating a customized suite for East Bend Animal Hospital which is owned by his veterinarian wife.

After the couple moved from Eugene, she had acquired Whole Pet Vet Clinic, but outgrew that business’s original space and changed the practice name as part of the expansion to the spacious, state-of-the-art Greenwood suite.

Other tenants at 409 Greenwood, which was purchased and fully leased through Kodiak Commercial who officially opened their doors on January 1 this year, include Pangea Chiropractic (set to open in June) and Juniper Dental (anticipated opening mid-summer 2018).

Kodiak Commercial Real Estate Inc., 409 NE Greenwood, Ste. 200, Bend.

kodiakcre.com • 541-797-0161