Bend Neighborhood Meetings Set for February to Discuss One-Mile Section of Upper Deschutes State Scenic Waterway

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will host three Bend neighborhood forums in February to listen to residents’ opinions about the 1-mile stretch of the Upper Deschutes State Scenic Waterway that rests within the Bend Urban Growth Boundary on the southwest side of town.

+ Date: Thursday, February 16, 6:30-8pm

Cascade Middle School (Cafeteria), 19619 Mountaineer Way, Bend

+ Date: Friday, February 17,: 6:30-8pm

Elk Meadow Elementary School (Gym), 60880 Brookswood Blvd, Bend

+ Date: Thursday, February 23, 6:30-8pm

Pine Ridge Elementary School (Commons-A), 19840 Hollygrape St, Bend

The rules that apply to the state scenic waterway from the Urban Growth Boundary to the COID Canal are not open for amendment, but the department is conducting a general review to gather community thoughts about current and future needs of the waterway. People who live along or use this stretch of the river are encouraged to attend and offer their thoughts on the status of the river and how the current rules affect the values of the waterway in this 1-mile stretch.

Background information about the review is online at http://bit.ly/upperdeschutesreview. For people who can’t make a neighborhood meeting, comments are being taken online at http://solutionsco.org/Crowdsourcing.htm?m=3&s=751. An advisory group is reviewing the rules and will send its comments to OPRD Director Lisa Sumption this spring.

This portion of the river was added to the state scenic waterway program in 1988 through a ballot measure. The State Scenic Waterway law says fish, wildlife, and recreation are the highest and best uses for scenic waterways. The department has contracted with a local nonprofit, Community Solutions of Central Oregon (http://solutionsco.org/), to collect information from the community about their views on the waterway. Community Solutions staff and volunteers are neutral third-party facilitators who do not advocate for, or take positions in support of, any participating stakeholder agency, homeowners or neighborhood association, outdoor recreational group, or private business interest.

Chris Havel, Director’s Office, Oregon Parks and Recreation Department

Desk: 503-986-0722 // Cell: 503-931-2590