Bend, Oregon-based Grandma’s House Joins J Bar J Youth Services

Two long-standing organizations that have supported youth in our region have now come together to even better serve our community. On July 1 Grandma’s House will join J Bar J Youth Services. Grandma’s House is a non-profit, non-denominational home that provides emergency and transitional shelter to homeless pregnant girls, young parenting mothers and young mothers choosing adoption for their child. For over 20 years, they have provided shelter, support and educational tools to help young parents make good life decisions for themselves and their babies.

“Grandma’s House is a welcome addition to the programs and services of J Bar J,” says Stephanie Alvstad, executive director of J Bar J Youth Services. “It’s great to have these two long-standing organizations working together with established commitment to serving kids that need support to reach productive adulthood. We are happy to include this service along with our other program offerings.”

The goal of Grandma’s House is to help each young woman become self-sufficient and able to make responsible decisions for herself and her child. When young mothers and babies transition from Grandma’s House into independent living, they become part of an outreach program called Angels Wing where they continue to receive support. Angels Wing is a part of community outreach to all pregnant and parenting teens in need.

“Becoming part of the J Bar J Youth Services family is a perfect match in completing the circle of services for supporting youth in our communities,” says Woody Medeiros, executive director of Grandma’s House. “We are so proud to be joining a strong and dynamic group of providers.”

Grandma’s House provides a safe and stable shelter, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days with case management, counseling and educational opportunities. Workshops include childbirth education and skills for living. Grandma’s House is the only home east of the Cascades serving the shelter needs of this vulnerable youth. For more information, visit grandmashouseofco.org, email grandma@bendcable.com or call 541-383-3515.

J Bar J Youth Services is a nonprofit organization offering options for at-risk youth who are working toward self-sufficiency. The seven programs offered by J Bar J include J Bar J Boys Ranch, The Academy at Sisters, The Learning Center, Cascade Youth & Family Center, Big Brother Big Sisters, Safe Families and now Grandma’s House. For more information on J Bar J Programs, visit jbarj.org or call 541-389-1409.