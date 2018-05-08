Bend Oregon-Based Guardian Group to Train 1,800 Hotels In California in Human Trafficking Recognition & Response

With human trafficking on the rise nationwide, individuals and businesses are beginning to look for ways to help stop this billion-dollar industry. Leading the way is the California Hotel and Lodging Association, The CH&LA has partnered with counter-sex-trafficking nonprofit Guardian Group to provide all 1,800 of their hotel members with the Guardian Seal Recognition and Response Training. Every staff member of these establishments will be trained on how to identify this crime and its victims, and how to intervene should signs of trafficking appear at their property. Once a training is completed, the employees are certified and the property is identified by the mark of the Guardian Seal, ensuring a safer stay for their guests and an enhanced ability to protect the innocent victims of this horrendous crime.

Guardian Group’s team, which has decades of experience with organizations such as the U.S. Department of State, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and Department of Justice, partners with the public and private sectors to teach employees about sex trafficking and equip them to recognize and respond to suspected incidents. In addition, the elite team actively pursues

Guardian Seal, the group’s primary online educational training program, is a strong, readily recognized mark that significantly deters would-be traffickers and buyers. Companies that endorse the Guardian Seal play a critical role in the fight against human trafficking by recognizing that illicit activity puts brand reputation at risk and endangers employees and guests. Supporters of The Guardian Seal include the hospitality industry, law enforcement, transportation industry, emergency services, corporations, government agencies, and the public.

theguardiangroup.org