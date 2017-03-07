Bend, Oregon-Based Redhawk Partners as New MSSP for AlienVault Improving Cyber Security Methods

(Photo above courtesy of Redhawk)

Redhawk’s integration of AlienVault USM solution enhances threat detection and remediation for proven Managed Security Services Provider.

Redhawk announced it is now a Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) for AlienVault and has added Unified Security Management (USM) to its services. Redhawk is a provider of managed security services for financial institutions, medical providers and any organization seeking to improve their cyber security methods and infrastructure.

With the addition of AlienVault’s MSSP platform, Redhawk has a complete service package that includes proactive monitoring of security events and the ability to react quickly to mitigate threats to the enterprise.

AlienVault’s Unified Security Management platform provides a reliable, highly flexible and scalable deployment model to help service providers quickly deploy and monitor customer environments with robust asset discovery, vulnerability assessment, behavioral monitoring, threat detection and security intelligence.

“Our clients have been asking us for a solution that meets the request of their various regulators and customers. We selected AlienVault because of their reputation as a leading solution provider for Next Generation SIEM offerings,” said Tyler Hardison, director of innovation for Redhawk. “With this new partnership, Redhawk answers specific client needs and compliments our holistic MSSP offering.”

“Our technology combined with Redhawk’s expertise provides enterprise companies with limited security staff and IT budgets a complete security solution at a competitive price point,” said Mike LaPeters, VP Global Channels at AlienVault. “Redhawk Network Security can now leverage AlienVault’s proven security and threat intelligence platform to help reduce the time to detect and respond to today’s advanced threats in their customer’s environments.”

Redhawk’s dynamic security professionals help clients discover, design and deploy a mutually shared vision of security. How do you define security? Why is security meaningful from your particular point of view? In what ways does your security program align with your core values and key resources? Where are you going, and how can we help you get there with a well-defined, well-understood and well-tailored security program? Based in Bend, Oregon, a hub of outdoor activity and tech savvy enterprise, Redhawk technicians and engineers work hard and play almost as hard. They recognize that security isn’t a suit of armor. If done well, it simply becomes you.

AlienVault

AlienVault has simplified the way organizations detect and respond to today’s ever evolving threat landscape. Our unique and award-winning approach, trusted by thousands of customers, combines the essential security controls of our all-in-one

platform, AlienVault Unified Security Management, with the power of AlienVault’s Open Threat Exchange, the world’s largest crowd-sourced threat intelligence community, making effective and affordable threat detection attainable for resource-constrained IT teams. AlienVault is a privately held company headquartered in Silicon Valley and backed by Trident Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Institutional Venture Partners, GGV Capital, Intel Capital, Jackson Square Ventures, Adara Venture Partners, Top Tier Capital and Correlation Ventures.

For more information: https://www.redhawksecurity.com/services/Managed-Security-Services-Plus.htm