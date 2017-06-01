Bend, Oregon Bethlehem Inn Construction Requires Limited In-Kind Donation Hours

Bethlehem Inn announces the need to reduce days on which in-kind donations can be accepted. Effective June 1, donations will be accepted Monday- Friday between the hours of 9 am and 4 pm. Construction of the Inn’s Family Residential Facility and Service Hub means a temporary reduction in storage space for in-kind donations. Donors may contact Courtney at volunteer@bethleheminn.org to schedule a donation time for organized community drives. The Inn is located at 3705 N. Hwy 97 in Bend.

Gwenn Wysling, executive director, is asking for the community’s patience and continuing support during the upcoming months. “We will continue to operate the shelter during construction, so community donations will be needed, but limited storage means we must reduce the days on which we can accept in-kind donations.”

Bethlehem Inn is Central Oregon’s largest emergency shelter; providing shelter, food and case management services to over 1,100 adults and children each year; 70,000 meals are served to those in crisis. To learn more about Bethlehem Inn and how they Transform Lives with Shelter, Help and Hope, please call 541.322.8768 or visit www.bethleheminn.org. Donations may also be mailed to Bethlehem Inn, P.O. Box 8540, Bend, OR 97708. Learn more about the Transforming Lives Together Capital Campaign visit: https://bethleheminn.org/capital-campaign/