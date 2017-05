(Photo provided by St. Charles)

Graduates of the St. Charles Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) as well as their families and caregivers are going to reunite on Sunday, May 21, from 2-4:30pm at the St. Charles Bend Conference Center, rooms A-D. It will be a time to connect and celebrate, and enjoy refreshments, arts and crafts, carnival games, a photo booth and face painting.

Those interested in attending can RSVP at https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/Events/NICU-Reunion.